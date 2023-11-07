Police: 14-year-old shot in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — A 14-year-old male was shot Monday afternoon, Newport police said.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. police were dispatched to 12th and Patterson Street. Once on scene, officers located the victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life- threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they are currently following up on all leads regarding a possible suspect. In a press release, police said they currently believe this shooting to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community.

Due to the age of the victim and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further details released at this time, police said.

Newport detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the police through Campbell County dispatch at 859-292-3622, or to remain anonymous, contact the Tip Line at 859-261-TIPS (8477).