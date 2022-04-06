Performance Art Festival Opens in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A five-day performance art festival opens this week at various venues in the Tri-State. This Time Tomorrow includes eight performances, an artist discussion series and late-night parties at the Contemporary Arts Center.

The festival first launched in 2019. Organizers were gearing up for a larger return in 2020, but had to shut down the festival due to the pandemic. They were able to hold a “COVID edition” of the festival last year, but say this is the year where the festival will return in full force.

“I see it as the relaunch of the festival,” said Drew Klein, CAC’s Director of Performance, who organized it. “Not to say that last year's wasn't important, because it really I think was a an important gesture, that performance is still happening. Artists are making work. People can still come together in different ways, but this is a return to the way we expected the festival would be back and we envisioned it in 2019.”

The festival brings together local performers with performers from all over the world. Several of the performances have never been seen before.

“I think really, people are just wanting to be in a room together,” Klein said. “I’ve experienced this around Cincinnati over the last few months. There's this excitement to be back out in public and experience things with an audience.”

Tickets are being sold on a pay-as-you-can scale and start at $5. A full performance schedule can be found here.