Missing Eaton 14-year-old Scottie Morris located safely

EATON — Scottie Morris has been found one week after he was reported missing.

The Eaton Police Department said Morris has been located and found safe in a social media post.

According to police, Morris was located by an Eaton officer at Hartford Street and Harris Street on Friday. For reference, this is only about a half mile from his parent's home.

He was transported to IU Health Memorial Hospital ER to be checked out as a precaution, police said.

At this time, police say Morris has been placed in a safe environment with Delaware County child protective services and his family is cooperating with an investigation.

Morris disappeared on March 16 from Eaton. A silver alert was issued for the 14-year-old Friday, March 17.

Morris left his house after an argument when his parents punished him.

In the following days, hundreds of volunteers from the community, along with law enforcement officers, combed through fields, the forest and river in hopes of finding the boy.

Eaton Police thanked everyone for all their assistance over the last eight days.

