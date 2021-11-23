Meteorologist Sherry Hughes is leaving WCPO9

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 Meteorologist Sherry Hughes will be leaving the station this week.

Sherry has been a key member of the station’s 9 First Warning Weather Team for more than 10 years since joining in September 2011. Prior to working at WCPO 9, she also held weather positions in Tampa, FL, Raleigh, NC, Phoenix, AZ and Charleston, SC.

Sherry is well known for her involvement in numerous community organizations throughout the Tri-State. Her participation in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides for Breast Cancer has become deeply personal for her.

Three years ago, Sherry was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent treatment for the disease, sharing her struggles and courage with co-workers, viewers and on social media every step of the way. Since then, Sherry has become passionate about advocating for and supporting breast cancer patients, their families and survivors.

“We will all miss Sherry – her positive attitude, smile, laugh, dancing – you name it – she always makes you feel better. And that personality and authenticity is why the audience connected with her,” said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager at WCPO 9.

“I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the Greater Cincinnati and Tri-State community for over the past 10 plus years through my weather forecasting, storytelling and community involvement,” added Sherry Hughes. “My co-workers and Cincinnati viewers have become family and I’ll cherish the overwhelming love and support they’ve shown me from my first day on the air back in 2011, through my recent health challenges and breast cancer journey. I'm now going to take time to truly enjoy the weather with my husband, Myron, my family and my friends. God has truly blessed me and now I want to bless others. I plan to continue the work I’ve been doing around women’s health, breast cancer awareness, education and cancer advocacy. It’s heart work that I’m very passionate about.”

Sherry’s last day will be Wednesday, November 23.

