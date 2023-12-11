Matthew 25 Ministries on their way to Tennessee following tornadoes

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Matthew 25: Ministries teams hit the road Monday morning to help families put the pieces back together following the Tennessee tornadoes.

“So close to the holidays, it’s devastating to see people lose their homes and in some cases losing loved ones,” Head of Disaster Relief for Matthew 25: Ministries Ben Williams said.

Eleven staff members loaded their trucks Monday morning and put Tennessee locations into their GPS.

“We need to go we need to help," Williams exclaimed. "This is what we do and we want to bring them not just supplies but also hope during such a challenging time.”

The tornadoes first touched the community December 9 and changed the lives of many.

“They’ve got several vehicles with supplies like personal care kits, cleaning stuff, batteries, diapers, tarps, baby supplies ... all the things people are going to need during this difficult time,” he said.

Williams said their team will be there as long as help is needed. They are going with necessary supplies, he said, but the team is on a mission to also provide hope.

The Matthew 25: Ministries is looking for help from the community. That can look like financial, time and supplies donations. More information can be found on their website.