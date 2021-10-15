Local wedding venues are seeing a spike in October wedding reservations

LOVELAND, Ohio — Local wedding venues are seeing a spike couples looking to tie the knot in the fall, especially in October. That's because October has replaced June as the most popular month to get married according to local venues and weddingwire.com.

The Oasis Conference Center in Loveland, Ohio currently has several ceremonies scheduled on the same date for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in the month of October.

Marsha Burton, the director of sales for Oasis said the spike in reservations is in large part due to couples rescheduling dates that were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're actually fitting two years of weddings into one year," Burton said. "So, for us we'll do 100 weddings this year, which I guess is about 25 more than a typical year."

Oasis said they have been taking as many as five reservations on a single date during the fall months. Buton said the cooler fall weather is a major draw for many couples especially those booking outdoor ceremonies.

Morgan Collins understands. She got engaged to her fiance over Labor Day and initially hoped to get married in October of 2022. When attempting to book a venue she found all of her favorites were already booked.

"I mean it was just completely booked," Collins said.

Collins ultimately opted to wait another year and book a date in 2023.

