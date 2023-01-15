Hoxworth Blood Center launches 'MLK Week of Giving'

CINCINNATI — Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a dedicated blood drive in his name.

The annual MLK Week of Giving blood drive, in partnership with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, MLK Coalition, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Phi Psi Omega Chapter, kicked off Saturday, Jan. 14. The event runs through Sunday, Jan. 22 at all seven of Hoxworth’s Neighborhood Donor Centers.

Individuals who donate blood or platelets at any of Hoxworth’s donation centers, or at select mobile blood drives, will receive an exclusive “Hero Mode ON” sweatshirt as a thank you. Additionally, individuals who donate between Jan. 14-17 will receive a Hoxworth tiger stripe beanie.

“Our Annual MLK Blood Drive is something we look forward to every year,” said Jackie Marschall, spokesperson for Hoxworth Blood Center. “Dr. King once said that ‘Everyone has the power for greatness, because greatness is determined by service.’ Rolling up a sleeve and donating blood is an easy way to give back and serve others in our community.”

Hoxworth Blood Center will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to offset the holiday closure.

Hoxworth also currently has a critical need for O negative blood type.

Appointments are highly encouraged. To schedule a donation, call (513) 451-0910 or visit Hoxworth. Donors should mention Annual MLK Day Blood Drive or group code NUR at time of their donation.

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, was founded in 1938, and serves more than 30 hospitals in 18 counties in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana. Annually, Hoxworth collects more than 100,000 units of blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals.