Hear Cincinnati: New grocery in Avondale plans to focus on community as well as food

WCPO
Hear Cincinnati is a weekly local news podcast produced by WCPO and also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and more.
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 19:15:34-04


Lisa Smith joins this episode of the Hear Cincinnati podcast to discuss how an upcoming grocery store in Avondale plans to be as much about community as it will be food.

But first, host Brian Niesz is joined by weekly panelists, community reporter Lucy May, senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss new housing vouchers, lifting COVID-19 health orders, in-depth coverage of unemployment and more.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

Notable Links:

Featured:

