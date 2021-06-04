Hear Cincinnati: New grocery in Avondale plans to focus on community as well as food



Lisa Smith joins this episode of the Hear Cincinnati podcast to discuss how an upcoming grocery store in Avondale plans to be as much about community as it will be food.

But first, host Brian Niesz is joined by weekly panelists, community reporter Lucy May, senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss new housing vouchers, lifting COVID-19 health orders, in-depth coverage of unemployment and more.

