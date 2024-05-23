Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySpringdale

Actions

Southbound lanes of Princeton Pike closed for crash in Springdale

IMG_4200.jpg
Katie Cepero
IMG_4200.jpg
Posted at 7:36 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 07:55:03-04

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The southbound lanes of Princeton Pike are closed for a crash.

The crash is just north of I-275 and the roadway is closed between Progress Place and East Crescentville Road.

Police and fire officials are on scene, investigating the crash, which appeared to involve at least two vehicles.

It's unclear how many people were involved, or whether there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
New executive director could be temporary fix for Veteran Service Commission Summer Adventures: New trail to explore in Dearborn County is a 'hidden gem' Taylor Mill approves construction bid for new $3.8 million fire station

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!