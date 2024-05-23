Southbound lanes of Princeton Pike closed for crash in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The southbound lanes of Princeton Pike are closed for a crash.

The crash is just north of I-275 and the roadway is closed between Progress Place and East Crescentville Road.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Princeton Pike going SB between Crescentville Rd and I-275 has that side of the rd closed. pic.twitter.com/G8V0jFEi4C — Raven Richard (@RavenWCPO) May 23, 2024

Police and fire officials are on scene, investigating the crash, which appeared to involve at least two vehicles.

It's unclear how many people were involved, or whether there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.