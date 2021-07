HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman drowned Saturday afternoon after her kayak flipped in the Whitewater River, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 9100 block of Lawrenceburg Road for an overturned kayak.

First responders and other people on the river at the time were able to pull 60-year-old Bobbie Egan from the river. People performed CPR on Egan, but she died at the scene.