Roughly 176 homes in North Fairmount without heat after water main break flooded gas lines

CINCINNATI — Over 100 homes are without heat after because of flooding from a water main break, according to the city of Cincinnati.

The city is offering temporary housing and other resources to residents impacted; to gain access to those resources, residents should call 311, according to the city.

A water main break that happened Monday has now affected a natural gas main owned by Duke Energy, city officials said. Water from the flooding entered the gas main and flooded the gas lines to homes on three North Fairmount streets, according to the city.

"As a result, the city has learned gas service to an estimated 176 properties was affected, with some unable to use their furnaces," reads a press release from the city.

The water main that broke was located near the intersection of Baltimore Ave. and Brestel Ave. in North Fairmount. The city said that main break was repaired by early Tuesday morning, but the flooding still impacted Duke Energy's natural gas main.

Anthony Williams, a resident in the area, said his appliances were damaged in the flooding. His home also has no heat or hot water, but he said bought space heaters to use until the issue is resolved.

"It's like I'm stuck holding the bag for something that's none of my doing and they said they'll reimburse you," said Williams. "But still, you have to come out of pocket to get the work done. Furnaces and water tanks are not cheap."

Williams said residents have been dealing with the issues for days, and Duke Energy workers told those living in the area that they need to call a plumber to come assist with the water issues.

"I'm just hoping this gets resolved before it gets any colder," said Williams. "I've got elderly neighbors right next door, got other older people down the street and they really don't know what to do."