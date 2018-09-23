Missing child believed to be in danger

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for your help in finding Syiaer Domineack, 4, who they believe is in danger.

Domineack was last seen at his grandparent's house, who have emergency custody of him, Saturday at 10:22 p.m. His non-custodial father Brandon Domineack, 31, took him from the house, and they were seen heading towards Glenway Avenue from Kreis Lane.

Brandon is homeless and has a history of abusing drugs and alcohol.

Syiaer is about 3-feet tall, weighs about 55 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes.

Brandon is about 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and light blue jeans.

If you see either of these people, or have any information to where they are, you are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Personal Crimes Unit at 513-352-6474.