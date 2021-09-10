Hundreds gather for 9/11 stair climb

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of people are gathering Friday inside Nippert stadium for the annual 9/11 stair run.

This is the sixth year that participants will walk or run the 2,071 steps inside Nippert Stadium, representing the number of steps in the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

The goal is to complete the run in 56 minutes, the amount of time first responders had to evacuate the South Tower before its collapse.

The 9/11 Stair Climb inside Nippert Stadium starts at 6:46 this morning.

Most students are too young to remember 9/11, but that didn’t stop Thomas Moore sophomore Maggie Jones from starting early on Friday with her school’s basketball team.

“It gives us a little insight to what they did for us, and we’re very thankful for it,” Jones said.

The stair climb happens every year to commemorate the sacrifice of first responders and the lives lost. It’s free to participate and open to the public.

