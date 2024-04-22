City council to review possible church redevelopment project in Corryville

CINCINNATI — A mixed-use development project aims to bring housing, food and childcare services to Corryville. But it will have to clear Cincinnati City Council first.

Peoples Church is looking to demolish its current facility on William Howard Taft Road in an effort to redevelop the site. Project plans call for more worship space, a retail cafe, food service, health clinic, daycare and space for community outreach functions, as well as market-rate apartments.

“Our buildings are so fragmented, so old,” said Ed Wiethe, manager of strategic development at Peoples Church.

Wiethe said the redevelopment would allow the church to better serve its community, including expanding food services by allowing it to open a food bank five or six days each week.

The project also calls for a 10,000 square-foot early education center, according to Wiethe. The center will serve as a school during the day and daycare center at night, which will allow it to serve hospital and university workers during all shifts.

“A good portion of our campus will now be lit 24/5 and that's never happened before,” he said. “Typically, most churches are very functional on Sunday. Then, the rest of the week, there's not a whole lot going on, but we're looking to change and be a lighthouse to the community throughout the week.”

To make the project a reality, Cincinnati City Council will first have to approve zoning changes to the property. Members of a council committee will review the proposal at a committee meeting on Tuesday.

“It was unanimously passed by the Planning Commission,” said Jesse Urbancsik, senior city planner with the City of Cincinnati. “They're putting a lot of uses on it, so this is a prime example of a great mixed-use development.”

Even with a green light from City Council, there will be more meetings and required approvals ahead. There will also be opportunities for more public comment.

City planners said the project will help breathe new life into an underutilized property.

“Housing is pretty big concern right now, especially in this area and for college students,” Urbancsik said. “By providing them the housing right now, it will help the housing crisis.”

It’s a problem students at nearby University of Cincinnati understand all too well.

“When you're looking for off-campus housing, sometimes it's kind of hard to find somewhere that is in a safe spot and that you like,” said student Allie Hart.

If the church receives all necessary approvals, Wiethe said demolition could occur later this year, with construction starting in early 2025.