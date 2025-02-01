'We're going to bridge the gap;' Saturday Hoops adds new location

ROSELAWN — Passing the rock and striving for a solutions slam dunk, Brothas Inc. and Saturday Hoops are partnering to expand their mentorship programs. New Prospect Baptist Church is the newest edition to the four other Saturday Hoop locations.

"We're going to bridge the gap between 'I'm out here doing what I shouldn't be doing' to the other side of 'there's hope.' There's success, and there's a path," Brothas Inc. organizer Sean Weathers said.

They offer kids activities and avenues to express themselves, all while cultivating a safe space. Organizers said helping kids stay on the right path starts with those elements.

Saturday Hoops locations:



Ziegler Park

Lincoln Recreation Center

Winton Hill Recreation Center

Dudley's Taft Club

New Prospect Baptist Church

"These kids are stressed out too, but each area of Saturday Hoops is a building block area, so reading, we try to help them with the reading, arts and crafts catering to their creativity," Brothas Inc. organizer Rodni Chambers said. "So every aspect of charity hoops, the kids love it all."

Weather said the partnership with Saturday Hoops is a match made in heaven. Many of the Brothas Inc. members call Roselawn their home base, and they said they wanted to see something like Saturday Hoops in their neighborhoods.

"It's called Saturday hoops, but it's much more than that," Weather said.

This is a free event; organizers say anyone is welcome to attend. Click on this website to register.