CPD: 35-year-old woman killed in Carthage crash

CINCINNATI — A 35-year-old woman is dead after a fatal crash on E. Seymour Avenue Friday evening, Sergeant John Heine of the Cincinnati police said in a release.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash at 18 E. Seymour Avenue, outside of the Cincinnati Fire Department Carthage station.

Investigators determined that the driver, a 35-year-old female, traveling east on Seymour Avenue lost control of her vehicle and struck a concrete support pier.

She was transported to the University Of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment where she died from her injuries, Heine said.

The driver was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, Heine said.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors of the crash, Heine said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.