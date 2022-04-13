Former Bethel-Tate coach sentenced for sexual abuse, but still has more charges to face

BATAVIA, Ohio — A former Bethel-Tate High School coach was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing one of his players for more than six years, according to Clermont County courts.

Initial charges were brought against him in July 2020. The former basketball, soccer and track coach was charged with 10 separate sex crimes, all of them felonies, for abusing a girl beginning when she was 12 years old and continuing past her 18th birthday, according to Clermont County Assistant Prosecutor Scott O’Reilly in 2020.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Wilhoff to 15 years in prison for those charges. However, he still faces additional charges related to sexual abuse of a minor; so far, two additional victims have come forward to accuse Wilhoff of abuse.

The charges involving the first individual occurred between 2002 and 2007; those involving the second individual occurred between 1994 and 1996, when Wilhoff was 15 and 17 years old, and the accuser was younger than 13 years old; and the most recent alleged incidents occurred between June 2007 and January 2008, according to court records.

Editor's note: In accordance with our mug shot policy, WCPO is using Wilhoff's mug shot because prosecutors suspect he could have additional victims.