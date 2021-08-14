Watch
OSHP: One killed in Brown Co. crash

Maddy Schmidt, WCPO
One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on traffic collision in Brown County on Friday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 14, 2021
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead in Scott Township on Friday.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on US 68 and attempted to pass another car, according to investigators. The driver then struck a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado heading south in a head-on collision. The 2006 Silverado overturned and caught fire; the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the 2018 Silverado was pushed backwards by the impact, striking a 2008 Pontiac G6. The driver of the Pontiac was transported to Mount Orab Mercy for minor injuries.

Both the driver of the 2018 Silverado and a passenger were transported via helicopter to UC Medical Center for serious injuries, investigators said. Their condition is unknown.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the driver who was killed.

