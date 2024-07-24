Teamsters: Amazon KCVG Air Hub workers go on strike to stop Amazon's 'unfair labor practices'

HEBRON, Ky. — Union workers at Amazon's KCVG Air Hub have gone on strike Wednesday afternoon, Teamsters announced via social media.

The union said workers are on strike against Amazon's "unfair labor practices" at the air hub at CVG Airport in Hebron.

"Workers are organizing a union with Teamsters to win the fair pay, safe jobs, and respect that all Amazon employees deserve," Teamsters wrote.

WCPO 9 saw a few dozens workers on the picket line, and Teamsters said Amazon drivers from Teamsters Local 705 in Stokie, Illinois, were set to join.

In a statement to WCPO 9, Amazon spokesperson Mary Kate Paradis said Wednesday's events were "initiated and attended by mostly outside organizers."

Paradis also said the strike had no impact on the air hub's operations or ability to deliver packages for customers.

