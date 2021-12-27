3 people hospitalized after crash on the Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI — Three people were hurt when two cars crashed on the Western Hills Viaduct, shutting down the roadway for a short time.

The crash happened on the upper deck of the viaduct at Harrison Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Cincinnati Police said in a tweet that two cars flipped over on the viaduct.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was cleared in about an hour after the roadway was shut down completely.

Investigators have not said whether they know what caused this crash.