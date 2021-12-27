1 person injured following downtown Cincinnati crash

CINCINNATI — At least one person was injured Monday morning following a crash in downtown Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Police said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. near 8th Avenue at Sycamore Street.

At least one of the cars ended up in a nearby parking lot.

WCPO's crew at the scene saw one person had to be cut free from one of the cars involved. They were taken to the UC Medical Center. Their current condition is unknown.

No word on the condition of the other driver.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene, but it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.