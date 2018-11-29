Ohio Senate approves bill codifying strangulation as felony

Associated Press
9:51 AM, Nov 29, 2018
Taylor Mirfendereski | WCPO
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that would make strangulation and suffocation of partners and family members a felony.

The crimes are currently misdemeanors, giving judges discretion if offenders are sentenced to prison and for how long. Cleveland.com reports the bill is being sponsored by Columbus area Republican Sen. Stephanie Kunze.

Kunze says someone who strangles their domestic partner is much more likely to murder them. 42 states across the country have classified strangulation as a felony, and Kunze says Ohio should be the 43rd state.

The bill passed the Senate 30 to 0. It now heads to the Ohio House of Representatives, where it will compete for attention with dozens of other bills with the end of the current legislative session quickly approaching.

