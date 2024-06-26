Man arrested after stealing from Anderson Township Target, leading multiple police pursuits

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said he stole from an Anderson Township Target, leading to multiple police pursuits that ended in him crashing his vehicle in Pendleton.

Officials said deputies responded to the Target on Beechmont Avenue for a reported theft in progress Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, they said a man who had pushed a cart full of stolen items into a U-Haul took off from the scene, hitting an unoccupied cruiser in the process.

The driver went on I-275 toward Kentucky, where deputies terminated their pursuit at the Kentucky state line. Fort Thomas police later chased the U-Haul back to Cincinnati, where officials said the driver crashed into another vehicle and then into a tree near the intersection of 14th and Broadway.

Officials said the man ran from the truck but was arrested not too far from the crash. He was taken to UC Medical Center.

The sheriff's office did not identify the man nor list his charges but said drugs are believed to be a factor in the incident.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.