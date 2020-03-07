COVID-19 patient is Harrison County resident

The patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is a Harrison County resident, Lexington-Fayette County Health officials confirm.

The WEDCO District Health Department issued a statement on Facebook saying the patient was a Harrison County resident. The University of Kentucky released a statement saying the patient was in isolation at UK Chandler Hospital. Additional details about the person cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

Epidemiologists will work to find out who the patient has had contact with in the time they contracted the virus.

No additional information has been released.

