LIVE: DeWine's update on vaccinations in Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is providing an update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in the state.

Watch live below:

Starting today, colleges and universities throughout Ohio will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to students as part of the state's plan. Governor DeWine said on Thursday he hopes offering the shots to students will give them the opportunity to become vaccinated before traveling home for the summer.

During his last conference, DeWine also announced that although about 30% of Ohioans had received at least one COVID-19 shot by Thursday afternoon, he warned that the state’s rising diagnosis and hospitalization numbers could foreshadow a variant-driven spike if enough people let down their guard.

He specifically called out the new DORA district at the Banks, after photos of large, maskless crowds with very little social distancing began to circulate on social media.

“Look, it’s troubling,” DeWine said of the DORA images he had seen. “They’re outside, and that’s the best thing I can say — they are outside. But more people wearing masks would certainly make me feel a lot better. In that close proximity, it would not be a place that I would advise my family to go. It would not be a place that I would go.”