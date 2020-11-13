Kentucky sees record-high 3,173 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky hit another grim milestone Friday, breaking the records for both new COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths reported statewide in a single day.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,173 newly reported cases and 25 virus-related deaths, capping off a week of 13,257 new cases and 86 virus deaths since Sunday.

“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” said Beshear in a news release. “But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.

The state had previously shattered its daily case count record with 2,700 new cases on Wednesday, a record set on Nov. 5 with 2,318 new cases.

Hospitalizations also increased Friday, with 1,358 Kentuckians currently in the hospital for coronavirus, 307 in intensive care units and 147 on ventilators. The state's COVID-19 positivity rate rose again to 8.68%.

“This is the toughest spot we’ve been in so far," the governor said. "Please follow those red zone county recommendations and school recommendations. You must do your part. If you are not wearing a mask, you are putting yourself at personal risk. We cannot let this escalation continue. Everybody’s got to pull their weight. Come on, Team Kentucky. Too many of us are hurting and too many of us are dying.”

Ninety-four counties have moved into that "red" zone on Kentucky's COVID-19 incidence map, indicating spread in those areas of 25 or more cases per 100,000 people. In Northern Kentucky, that includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Bracken and Pendleton counties.

The state recommends moving schooling online in red counties and asks Kentuckians living there to limit their contacts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

So far, more than 23,872 people who had the virus have reportedly recovered from COVID-19, and the state has now administered nearly 2.3 million coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

NKY Health reports 8,058 people across Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties have tested positive for COVID-19, and 102 people have died of the virus. The health department reports 3,212 active cases and 4,744 people who have recovered from coronavirus as of Friday.

Free COVID-19 testing in NKY

In Northern Kentucky, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Covington's Gravity Diagnostics offer free, appointment-only drive-thru testing at 25 Atlantic Ave in Erlanger, the former Toyota HQ building off Mineola Pike.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You will be able to collect your own sample without leaving your vehicle and receive results within three to five days.

Additionally, appointment-only drive-up testing is available through St. E at 7200 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria. The free testing site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Schedule an appointment at those sites online at www.stelizabeth.com/covid-testing. To find all coronavirus testing locations near you, click here.