Ky. K-12 schools will remain closed until May 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that all K-12 schools will remain closed until at least May 1, with instruction continuing online.

On Thursday, the governor announced 770 total cases of COVID-19 statewide, 100 more cases than Wednesday. There have been 11 new virus-related deaths since March 31, including a woman in her 80s from Kenton County and a man in his 70s from Grant County.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department also reported 87 confirmed virus cases in the region on Thursday, 15 more since Wednesday. NKY Health says there are 43 cases in Kenton County, 23 in Campbell County, 18 in Boone County and three in Grant County. There have been five deaths in the four counties to date.

Additionally, Beshear announced plans to convert the Louisville Fairgrounds into a 2,000-bed field hospital.

Gov. Beshear also said Thursday he would commute sentences for 186 individuals using criteria the CDC put out that may be more susceptible to the virus. All of these indivduals were convicted of C- and D- level felonies. Beshear said those individuals will have to be screened at their institution prior to their release so they don't have symptoms, and they must also have a residence where they can quarantine for 14 days.

If they commit any other crimes while out of jail, full sentences will be reinstated. Beshear said 743 may be coming out because they are all within six months of their release.

