Group of high school students spreading cheer to seniors in Clifton Friday

CINCINNATI — Now that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is allowing people to visit long-term care facilities, a group of high schoolers plan to spread some cheer to people in those facilities.

Students from the Wesleyan Chapel Mission Center's after-school program plan to bring the residents of St. Paul's Home some love, cheer and some personalized cards and placards Friday afternoon.

Kevin Corey, the executive director of the after-school program, said this is part of the after-school program's discipline project. Since the pandemic began, the students in the program have been learning the importance of being good stewards for their neighbors and helping and serving others.

Students will not be visiting with those in the facility.

The students in the program will also be thanking frontline workers as well.