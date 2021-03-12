Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirusActs of Kindness

Actions

Group of high school students spreading cheer to seniors in Clifton Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Image provided.
One of the signs students in the Wesleyan Chapel Mission Center after school program made.
wcmc.jpg
Posted at 5:33 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 11:26:30-05

CINCINNATI — Now that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is allowing people to visit long-term care facilities, a group of high schoolers plan to spread some cheer to people in those facilities.

Students from the Wesleyan Chapel Mission Center's after-school program plan to bring the residents of St. Paul's Home some love, cheer and some personalized cards and placards Friday afternoon.

Kevin Corey, the executive director of the after-school program, said this is part of the after-school program's discipline project. Since the pandemic began, the students in the program have been learning the importance of being good stewards for their neighbors and helping and serving others.

Students will not be visiting with those in the facility.

The students in the program will also be thanking frontline workers as well.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Stream local news anytime!