Boar's Head expands meat recall over potential listeria contamination

On Tuesday Boar's Head expanded a recall to include "approximately 7 million additional pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products."

The recall began July 26 over possible listeria contamination in ready-to-eat Liverwurst and other deli meat products.

The expansion covers 71 additional products that were packaged between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024. Affected products have sell by dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24. A full list of the affected products is available on the USDA's website.

These meat and poultry products were sent nationwide in the U.S. and to sales locations in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama.

As of Tuesday, the outbreak has killed two people and sickened 34 others in 13 states.

A couple in Missouri sued Boar's Head over the outbreak after ending up in the hospital.

OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the couple, said a woman became “deathly ill” and was hospitalized in early July after purchasing and consuming Boar's Head liverwurst in June.

Boar's Head, based out of Jarratt, Va., has directed the public to stop consuming the affected products immediately and throw them away or return them to the point of sale.