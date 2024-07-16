Back-to-school shopping forecast estimates each household will spend almost $900 this year

A new report from the National Retail Federation is breaking down the estimated back-to-school costs for families this summer.

The group recently released its annual back-to-school report, and this year, the average household will spend roughly $875 on school essentials before the first day of class.

While that estimate is $15 less than last year, it is still the second-highest amount in the survey's history and significantly higher than just five years ago, when the average was $697.

McKenzi Simmons, a parent of a young daughter heading to school for the first time, is already experiencing the sticker shock of school supplies.

"You have to budget for not only the tuition but the cost of supplies, the uniforms and all the little expenses you're going to have to make," Simmons said.

The NRF report also shows parents are gearing up for the school year early, with more than half of all families having started shopping as of the first week of July.

But the majority of consumers, 86%, are still not finished with their shopping lists, and over half of them said that's because they're waiting for the best deals.

Katherine Cullen, vice president of industry and consumer insights for the NRF, said parents should keep an eye on back-to-school deals still to come before August.

"Many consumers are paying attention to this summer's deals and promotions, many of which are kicking off in July to ensure that they find the best value," Cullen said.

Some Central Kentucky organizations are stepping up to help parents who could use a bit of assistance with the financial burden.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is hosting its annual Back to School Rallies at the end of the month, handing out more than 4,000 backpacks full of supplies to students.

"It's expensive for any family to get a kid ready to go back to school, the sneakers, the clothes, the supplies. This is just one little piece of that burden that we as a community can help supply," said Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky.