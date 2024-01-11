24/7 doughnut shop opens first Cincinnati-area store in Symmes Township

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new doughnut shop has come to the Symmes Township area — and it's serving up fresh doughnuts 24/7.

Hurts Donut, a chain company, opened its first Cincinnati-area franchise store Wednesday at 5 a.m. The shop's first 100 customers, some of who camped out the night prior, had the chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

The shop announced Wednesday evening that it sold more than 18,000 doughnuts.

According to the chain's website, Hurts is "the rebel of all donuts."

Customers can expect a wide variety of hand-made doughnuts, including apple fritters, maple bacon bars, classic glazed and more. The chain also has more adventurous doughnut takes like a Cookie Monster doughnut, Andes mint doughnut and even a doughnut called "Grape Balls of Fire" topped with a Atomic FireBall candy.

On Wednesdays, Hurts also offers gluten-free doughnut options.

Other than doughnuts, the shop also sells coffee and milkshakes. Click here to see the shop's full menu.

Currently, the Cincinnati-area Hurts Donut shop doesn't offer delivery, but it plans to soon.

Hurts Donut first opened in 2014 in Missouri, and there are now more than a dozen franchise stores in the U.S. with more expected to open. The Symmes Township location is not only Hurts Donut's first in Ohio, but the only location between Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.