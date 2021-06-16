Heartless Bastards to release first new album in more than five years

CINCINNATI — Pre-order sales for the Heartless Bastards' sixth studio album are currently on sale online.

"A Beautiful Life" is the first new release for the Queen City-born band in more than five years. The new album will be released on Sept. 10.

To herald the upcoming album, the band released its first single from "A Beautiful Life" on YouTube.

Heartless Bastards frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom said that the single "How Low" reflects the overall tenor of the new album.

"It’s becoming harder and harder to choose a simple life; so many people struggle to get ahead so they don’t get left behind,” Wennerstrom said in a press release. "I believe that a truly elevated, conscious society is one that seeks to lift each other up—one where we work for the common good."

Wennerstrom initially considered releasing "A Beautiful Life" as a follow-up to her 2018 solo debut album, "Sweet Unknown," but said instead she came to view it as a continuation of themes and ideas initially expressed in the Heartless Bastards' 2005 debut album, "Stairs and Elevators."

Those themes include explorations of catharsis, contemplation and a "joyful sense of defiance."

"For me, music is a gift," Wennerstrom said. "I do it because I love it, and because it helps me feel more connected to the world. I think we all long for a deep connection, and I hope this record adds to the conversation on how we as a species can stop seeing ourselves as separate. I hope it helps everyone to think about how we can look out for each other, take care of each other, and lift each other up."

To pre-order the new album and for the latest information about the Heartless Bastards, visit www.theheartlessbastards.com.