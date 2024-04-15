Caitlin Clark headlines highly anticipated WNBA Draft

Following a college basketball season that saw the women's championship game drawing more TV viewers than the men's final for the first time ever, there is more interest than ever in the annual WNBA Draft.

It is widely expected that the Indiana Fever will select Iowa's Caitlin Clark on Monday with the first overall pick.

Other notable players, such as LSU's Angel Reese, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso are also projected first-rounders. Clark's Iowa teammate Kate Martin could also be drafted at some point on Monday.

Many mock drafts have Stanford's Cameron Brink being the second pick, going to Los Angeles. Most projections have Cardoso being selected by Chicago at No. 3.

While Clark's entry into the WNBA will give the league a boost, so too will the numerous college stars entering the professional ranks.

"Certainly we have a star coming into this draft kind of unlike anyone we’ve seen coming into the draft, in terms of popularity and how many people are excited about watching her play in the WNBA and watching on television in terms of Caitlin Clark, but of course there are some other players that people are really excited about thinking they could be long-term pros and potential long-term All-Stars in this league," said former league All-Star and current ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo.

SEE MORE: University of Iowa to retire Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey

While these players have drawn attention to their play on the court, they have developed brands off the court thanks to social media and the fact college players can profit off their name, image and likeness.

"Caitlin is kind of in a world of her own, but I don’t know that we have seen this kind of excitement across the board," Lobo said. "Angel Reese has a massive following. Cameron Brink has a large following of people, whether it’s following them on social media or following them throughout the course of their college career.

"We have women coming into the draft this year who people are very much aware of and eager to see how their game is going to translate at this level, and I don’t know if we have — even Caitlin aside because of how NIL has changed things, I don’t know that we’ve ever seen an entire class that has this much attention off the floor that they are also going to bring to their on-court performance here in the W."

This year's WNBA Draft marks the first in eight years where fans will be on hand for the festivities.

The draft begins at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday.

