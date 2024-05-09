Babies'R'Us is returning with new shops set to open in Kohl's stores nationwide

The once popular parenting store Babies"R"Us is being reborn.

Kohl's Corp. announced Wednesday that it will be opening Babies"R"Us shops in 200 of its department stores nationwide later this year. It comes after the retailer announced a new partnership with Babies"R"US parent company WHP Global in March.

Business Wire/Kohl's Rendering of Babies“R”Us shops inside Kohl's.

“Evolving our assortment and bringing more relevant product to the millions of customers we serve is a core focus as we continue to deliver on Kohl’s broader growth strategy,” Kohl's CEO Tom Kingsbury said in a statement. “We see significant opportunity in the baby gear category, and partnering with Babies“R”Us is another example of how we are finding new ways to optimize our assortment and further establish Kohl’s as the go-to brand for families.”

The retailer said its new Babies"R"Us shops will feature a curated assortment of the latest baby gear, furniture, activity, accessories and more, alongside Kohl's existing baby and kids' apparel sections.

Kohl's said the new Babies"R"Us in-store experience will also help complement the company's online experience, giving new and expecting parents the opportunity to shop from a wide range of baby offerings wherever they're located.

The first Babies"R"Us at Kohl's shops are slated to begin opening in August and will continue opening through fall. Click here and scroll down to explore an interactive map detailing all the new locations.