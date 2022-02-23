This Baby Born On 2/22/22 At 2:22 A.m. In Delivery Room 2 Is A Tiny Miracle

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A baby’s arrival always means something special and becomes a lifelong memory. But, for the Spear family of Alamance County, North Carolina, the day, date and time of the birth of baby girl Judah Grace will likely never be forgotten. That’s because this special little girl was born on Feb. 22, 2022, at 2:22 a.m at Alamance County hospital.

Yes, adorable Judah Grace entered the world on Tuesday, 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m., and her mom even gave birth to her in labor and delivery room No. 2!

We think this family might have a new lucky number.

New grandma Kristi Engelbrecht got so excited about her granddaughter’s arrival, she sent a photo of new mom Aberli, dad Hank and little Judah Grace to a local news station to announce the unbelievable timing. WFMY News 2 posted the photo on its Facebook page to share the good news.

This baby’s impeccable timing is an amazing story on its own. However, she is considered a miracle baby by her family because mom Aberli is a cancer survivor.

Englebrecht told WFMY News 2 that Aberli, her daughter, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2014 and battled the disease until 2020. Now, she and her husband are overjoyed to be first-time parents to a baby who arrived just at the right time. And, her name has a special meaning, according to the new grandma.

“Judah is a reminder of all things good, God’s promises kept, and a community pulling together for the good of one another,” she told the station.

In a video shared on its YouTube channel, WFMY News, viewers can see a photo of the excited delivery room team flashing twos shortly after the birth of baby Judah Grace. The news team also shared the image on its Facebook page.

Other births across the country made news for taking place on a palindrome day, including those of an Oak Lawn, Illinois, couple whose child’s name is Mia, and one in Chicago who had Amany, both born at 2:22 p.m. A Long Island family had baby Logan, while in New Jersey, Starlin was also born at 2:22 p.m.

Talk about a terrific “Twos”-day! Congratulations to the happy families who will remember this date forever!

