83-year-old Al Pacino is about to become a dad for the fourth time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Hollywood legend Al Pacino and his girlfriend are expecting a baby!

Pacino, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah will welcome their new arrival soon, as Alfallah is currently eight months pregnant.

The Oscar-winning actor’s publicist confirmed the news to multiple media outlets, including TMZ,which originally broke the story about the expected child. The news outlet reported the couple has been together since April 2022, although Page Six reported the two have been dating longer than that, saying the relationship began “during the pandemic.”

Alfallah recently shared a photo of the couple attending a friend’s art exhibition on her Instagram page. Beyond that, neither she nor Pacino has been very public about their relationship.

According to her IMDb page, Alfallah is a film producer. One of her most recent projects is a film in post-production called “Billy Knight,” which lists Pacino as one of its stars.

Pacino’s resumé goes back to the late 1960s, although he had his big break with his performance in “The Godfather” as Michael Corleone in 1972. Through the years, he continued to take on challenging roles, including Frank Slade in 1992’s “Scent of a Woman,” the performance which earned Pacino his Academy Award for Best Actor (after numerous nominations). His most recent work has been in the Amazon Prime series “Hunters,” his first major TV series role.

The new baby will make Pacino a dad for the fourth time. He shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo; the birth was achieved through in-vitro fertilization, according to Page Six. He also has a daughter, 33-year-old Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, People reports.

Pacino’s status as a soon-to-be new dad comes shortly after his co-star from multiple films (including “The Irishman”), 79-year-old Robert De Niro, announced the arrival of his seventh child in an interview with ET Canada earlier this month.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.