Snow squalls could mean dangerous driving conditions tonight

CINCINNATI -- Thursday night's expected snow squalls will likely cause trouble for drivers in Greater Cincinnati.
"A snow squall is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibility and is often accompanied by gusty winds," according to the National Weather Service.
The 9 First Warning weather team first warned you of Thursday's chance for snow squalls earlier this week. On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement in anticipation of snow squalls for most of the Tri-State. Our greatest chance for these to hit is between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.