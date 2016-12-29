Snow squalls could mean dangerous driving conditions tonight

CINCINNATI -- Thursday night's expected snow squalls will likely cause trouble for drivers in Greater Cincinnati.

"A snow squall is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibility and is often accompanied by gusty winds," according to the National Weather Service.

The 9 First Warning weather team first warned you of Thursday's chance for snow squalls earlier this week. On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement in anticipation of snow squalls for most of the Tri-State. Our greatest chance for these to hit is between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The snow squall can quickly turn into a half-inch to 1 inch of snow. The entire Tri-State will not see an even blanket of light snow; it will just accumulate where the squalls move through.

Drivers encountering near white-out conditions should slow down, turn on hazard lights or potentially stop. Snow squalls often lead to wrecks on our interstates.

Just last year, a snow squall in Southeast Indiana caused a 40-car pileup on I-74. Luckily, no one died and few had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

