Streets, interstates wet but not icy as freezing rain advisory continues

CINCINNATI -- The Tri-State's highways and byways were salty but not slick Saturday morning as a freezing rain advisory continues until 1 p.m.

Road crews spent Friday and the overnight hours getting ready for potentially icy conditions that threatened the region. More rain and freezing rain is expected later Saturday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet started the winter season with 31,000 tons of salt and still had 24,000 tons on hand this weekend. The Cut in the Hill along Interstate 75/71 in Kenton County had its usual morning traffic Saturday, with no slick spots.

Nice officer from the Fort Wright PD just stopped to talk to us. Says roads are in good shape, no freezing or icy spots. @WCPO — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) January 14, 2017

At Fields Ertel and Mason Montgomery roads in Warren County, traffic also was moving as usual with no ice reported on roadways.

Still, drivers should use caution because there's a hazard of isolated slick spots. Salt trucks continued to make their rounds throughout the morning in Ohio and Kentucky.

Fog also settled over parts of the area, reducing visibility near the Kentucky-Indiana border.

Wow look at that fog...very low visbility on I-275 near the KY/IN border @WCPO #9traffic pic.twitter.com/A0WTWRV4nH — Jaclyn DeAugustino (@JaclynDeAug) January 14, 2017

Salt truck making the rounds at the Fields-Ertel exit. No issues so far. @WCPO #CincyIce pic.twitter.com/T1mYo2A4f5 — Kristen Swilley (@KristenSwilley) January 14, 2017

Another round of rain and freezing rain will begin to move in after 9 a.m. Saturday. It looks like most areas will be just above freezing by the time it arrives, so concerns for any additional icing are mainly confined to areas north of Cincinnati.