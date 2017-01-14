Streets, interstates wet but not icy as freezing rain advisory continues

WCPO Staff
7:01 AM, Jan 14, 2017
It was a little foggy and a little drizzly at Perfect North Slopes near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, but no ice on the roads.

Northern Kentucky had no slick spots even with a freezing rain advisory in effect.

Streets in downtown Cincinnati were salty but not slick after a freezing rain advisory.

The Cut in the Hill along Interstate 75/71 in Northern Kentucky was wet but not icy early Saturday morning, but bridges, overpasses and ramps could become slick.

Despite a freezing rain advisory, there were no slick spots early Saturday at Fields Ertel and Mason Montgomery.

CINCINNATI -- The Tri-State's highways and byways were salty but not slick Saturday morning as a freezing rain advisory continues until 1 p.m.

Road crews spent Friday and the overnight hours getting ready for potentially icy conditions that threatened the region. More rain and freezing rain is expected later Saturday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet started the winter season with 31,000 tons of salt and still had 24,000 tons on hand this weekend. The Cut in the Hill along Interstate 75/71 in Kenton County had its usual morning traffic Saturday, with no slick spots.

At Fields Ertel and Mason Montgomery roads in Warren County, traffic also was moving as usual with no ice reported on roadways.

Still, drivers should use caution because there's a hazard of isolated slick spots. Salt trucks continued to make their rounds throughout the morning in Ohio and Kentucky.

Fog also settled over parts of the area, reducing visibility near the Kentucky-Indiana border.

Another round of rain and freezing rain will begin to move in after 9 a.m. Saturday. It looks like most areas will be just above freezing by the time it arrives, so concerns for any additional icing are mainly confined to areas north of Cincinnati.

