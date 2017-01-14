Streets, interstates wet but not icy as freezing rain advisory continues

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet started the winter season with 31,000 tons of salt and still had 24,000 tons on hand this weekend. The Cut in the Hill along Interstate 75/71 in Kenton County had its usual morning traffic Saturday, with no slick spots.
Nice officer from the Fort Wright PD just stopped to talk to us. Says roads are in good shape, no freezing or icy spots. @WCPO
Another round of rain and freezing rain will begin to move in after 9 a.m. Saturday. It looks like most areas will be just above freezing by the time it arrives, so concerns for any additional icing are mainly confined to areas north of Cincinnati.