PD: 1 dead in Interstate 75 crash

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 42°
Deputies reopened one lane of the interstate between Galbraith and Davis Saturday evening, and the highway will be restricted for several hours.
CINCINNATI -- One person is dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 75 Saturday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Interstate 75 reopened about 7 p.m. Saturday.
Northbound I-75 was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon. Details of the crash are unknown.
This is a developing story, and WCPO will update as more information becomes available.