PD: 1 dead in Interstate 75 crash

WCPO Staff
5:26 PM, Apr 8, 2017
Deputies reopened one lane of the interstate between Galbraith and Davis Saturday evening, and the highway will be restricted for several hours.

CINCINNATI -- One person is dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 75 Saturday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Interstate 75 reopened about 7 p.m. Saturday. 

Northbound I-75 was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon. Details of the crash are unknown. 

This is a developing story, and WCPO will update as more information becomes available. 

