Here's how you should drive in the Tri-State this winter

Learn alongside a Florida native

Jaclyn DeAugustino
7:03 AM, Jan 4, 2017

FORT THOMAS, Ky. -- Jan. 28, 2014 -- A water main break on North Fort Thomas Avenue froze vehicles to the roadway due to extreme cold. (Photo by Ron Fischer)

CINCINNATI -- Keep kitty litter in your car. Don't let your tank get below half-full. Always have snow boots handy.

You may have heard these tips in the past, but to a non-Midwest native, they're completely foreign.

Our traffic reporter Jaclyn DeAugustino, a Florida native, is learning how to drive on Cincinnati's winter roads for the first time. 

Watch the video above to get a refresher on best practices for winter driving.

