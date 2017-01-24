Urban Meyer's son verbally commits to play baseball at UC

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bishop Watterson junior shortstop Nate Meyer – the son of Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer – has verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati baseball program.

Honored and humbled to say that I have committed to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Cincinnati. Go Bearcats! pic.twitter.com/Bp4kL1XYFp — Nate Meyer (@nxmeyer15) January 24, 2017

Meyer announced his commitment via Twitter Monday night, and Eleven Warriors was the first to report in a news story. Meyer is the third verbal commit in the 2018 class for UC.

“We are very proud of Nate, and he has worked hard for this opportunity,” Urban Meyer told Eleven Warriors on Monday in response to the news.

Eleven Warriors quoted Urban Meyer’s wife Shelley as saying Nate went to a camp at UC Sunday. Bearcats coach Ty Neal called him in after the camp and made the scholarship offer.

Neal initially saw Nate Meyer as a freshman second baseman in the state semifinals in 2015. The UC coaching staff kept tabs on Meyer through his Ohio Elite summer program. The Bearcats also recruited his teammate, Ohio Elite catcher Cael Baker, a Gahanna Lincoln standout. Baker signed with the Bearcats this fall after he was named Ohio Mr. Baseball in 2016.

Nate Meyer attended a prospect camp at UC in December 2015 and Neal and Urban Meyer developed a friendly connection during that time. The Bearcats saw Nate Meyer in action this past summer and wanted to see him on campus one more time.

"Nathan has been very solid for us defensively making routine plays but also has a very strong arm which has helped him make the difficult play look very easy," Watterson coach Scott Manahan told WCPO.com. "He is still working and continuing to improve with his bat as he is very aggressive and in the past has swung at pitches that are out of the strike zone. As he improves and disciplines himself on pitch selection he will only get better stat wise."

Nate Meyer impressed the UC coaching staff at a camp this weekend and was impressive at the plate. Meyer plays shortstop for Watterson, and he could see time at third base and in the outfield for UC.

"This is a great opportunity for Nathan to play for an excellent program under Coach Neal," Manahan said.

RELATED: Nine Cincinnati connections to know in Ohio State-Michigan rivalry

Meyer was honorable mention all-district in Division II and finished with 25 hits, including 10 doubles, two triples and 16 RBI as a sophomore. He also had 20 runs scored last season as a sophomore, according to This Week News. He hit .294. Watterson made it to a state semifinal in 2015 and was a regional semifinalist last season.

Urban Meyer, a 1986 UC graduate, is a former St. Xavier assistant football coach. He and Shelley met at UC while she was a nursing student.

Get the latest preps sports news and chat with Mike Dyer by joining our Cincinnati Area High School Sports Facebook group.