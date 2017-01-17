With National Signing Day for football approaching just two weeks away, the recruiting trail kicks into another gear as college programs and student-athletes make important decisions to complete the 2017 class.
WCPO sports anchor Keenan Singleton and WCPO.com’s Mike Dyer are joined by ScoutingOhio.com’s Mark Porter on this week’s episode of the WCPO High School Insider Podcast.
Porter, a former Kent State player, started ScoutingOhio.com in 2004 and it has around 90 college programs as subscribers. The site features highlight films and evaluation information about prospective college football players.