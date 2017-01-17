Listen to this episode in the player above.

With National Signing Day for football approaching just two weeks away, the recruiting trail kicks into another gear as college programs and student-athletes make important decisions to complete the 2017 class.

WCPO sports anchor Keenan Singleton and WCPO.com’s Mike Dyer are joined by ScoutingOhio.com’s Mark Porter on this week’s episode of the WCPO High School Insider Podcast.

Porter, a former Kent State player, started ScoutingOhio.com in 2004 and it has around 90 college programs as subscribers. The site features highlight films and evaluation information about prospective college football players.

Porter discusses the UC recruiting strategy under new head coach Luke Fickell, Jim Hilvert’s impact at La Salle, Ohio State’s 2017 class including Amir Riep, Jerron Cage and Josh Myers and Porter’s evaluation of Fairfield 2018 offensive lineman Jack Carman.

Porter, Singleton and Dyer discuss the recruiting trends, a possible early signing date and how families can be educated about the process.

Singleton and Dyer also discuss the high school basketball scene and the results from the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.