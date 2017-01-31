High School Insider Podcast with Mike Dyer: A conversation with UC coach Luke Fickell

CINCINNATI – University of Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell is riding a wave of goodwill across the city with his program.

As Fickell prepares for his first National Signing Day at UC, the new Bearcats coach discusses college football recruiting and his plan to sign several talented area standouts this year and beyond. He also discusses the relationships he's built in Ohio over the years.

Fickell joined WCPO sports director John Popovich and WCPO.com’s Mike Dyer for a conversation on the WCPO High School Insider Podcast.

Listen to this episode in the player above.