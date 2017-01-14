Badin football coaching legend Terry Malone dies

HAMILTON, Ohio -- Terry Malone, one of Ohio's winningest high school football coaches, has died.

Badin High School announced Malone's death Saturday. He spent time as a history teacher and athletic director at Badin even after he retired from coaching in 2003.

Terry Malone, legendary coach and teacher, you will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/VuyM4NKc3Q — Badin High School (@BadinHS) January 14, 2017

During his 45-year career, Malone went 360-117-8, coaching seven unbeaten regular seasons. In 14 other seasons, his teams lost just once.

Malone got to the playoffs 16 times, and he led Badin to the Ohio Division III crown in 1990 after finishing runner up in 1978 and 1980.

When he retired at the end of the 2003 season, Malone was the all-time winningest coach in Ohio high school football history. Today, he ranks second, behind only Ironton's Bob Lutz.

Part of Malone's career was spent coaching at Hamilton Catholic, which merged with Notre Dame High School to form Badin in 1966. The cherished coach also was a Xavier University alumnus and played linebacker and fullback for the Musketeers.

"I'd say his legacy lies in his family first, children and grandchildren, then his students and players, then the overall Badin community, then the local, state and national high school football coaching community -- for which he set the bar as high as anyone has ever set it with 360 wins," former Badin coach David Wirth said.

Wirth was hired as only the second coach ever at Badin and quickly went to work trying to end the four-year Greater Catholic League losing streak he inherited.The hard work paid off as his Rams went on to end the losing streak and turn the tide, winning two out of the next three GCL Central Championships (2006 and 2008) while also making a significant playoff run in 2008, losing to eventual State Champion Kettering Alter.

Wirth was recently named Purcell Marian coach.

This story contains prior reporting by Rob Ellington of TriStateFootball.com.