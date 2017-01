GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Anyone who knows La Salle basketball coach Dan Fleming clearly knows the conversation starts and ends with defense.

There is no out of bounds in practice. Fouls aren’t called. Players are disciplined for a lack of defensive fundamentals. They risk getting chewed out -- or worse, taking a seat on the bench.

So on a night without senior standout guard CJ Fleming, who took the game off for a shoulder injury, and an 0-for-10 mark on 3-pointers, the Lancers took great pride in their hustle and defense.

La Salle defeated Elder 41-36 in the Greater Catholic League South division opener for both teams at sold-out Billy Cady Court.

La Salle led 8-6 after the first quarter, and the game was tied at 12 at halftime. The Lancers were 6 of 17 shooting from the field in the first half.

Inside the locker room, Dan Fleming put up all the halftime scores from the first seven games this season for his players. Two of the games had opponents with more than 15 points at intermission -- 18 and 20 points respectively.

The other five games were under 15. The challenge was set.

"That’s all we talk about here -- defense and effort," said Dan Fleming, who has 435 career wins.

