CINCINNATI -- FC Cincinnati gave up a goal to Charlotte in the first 20 minutes Saturday, but the ball club rebounded just before halftime as Justin Hoyte’s first goal tied the match.

Hoyte’s shot off the far post earned FC Cincy the equalizer, but they never got any further ahead. FC Cincinnati tied Charlotte Independence 1-1 in the first match of the “Queen City Cup” rivalry series Saturday at Nippert Stadium.

