Will Andrew Whitworth be playing his last game with Bengals on Sunday?

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew Whitworth wonders if Sunday will be his last day in a Bengals uniform.

"All season long I've put this game out of my mind just because of that," the 11-year veteran tackle and team captain said on Tuesday. "It'd be tough for it to be the last time you run out there — here."

Both the Bengals (5-9-1) and the Ravens (8-7) have been eliminated from playoff contention, so forgive Whitworth if he gets melancholy.

"I think it's definitely in the back of your mind. You try to keep it there until the game is over, and you play the way you want to play," he said.

The Bengals drafted tackles in the first two rounds in 2015, but Cedric Ogbuehi has been a bust and Jake Fisher has made little impact. It's hard to believe the Bengals wouldn't want to keep Whitworth for another season.

Whitworth is one of 15 Bengals who could become free agents in the offseason. Coach Marvin Lewis has a year left on his contract and has indicated he plans to return.

After keeping the core of its team intact the past few years, Cincinnati could be looking at more sweeping changes in the offseason, particularly on a defense that's among the oldest in the league.

For some of them, it will be their final game in a striped helmet.

"I don't want to think like that," said cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, a potential free agent.

In the short term, Whitworth hopes he's back at his regular position – left tackle – for Sunday's game. He played guard last week because Clint Boling was inactive with an injured shoulder. The Bengals compensated by moving Ogbuehi from right tackle to left tackle and moving Whitworth into Boling's spot. Fisher started at right tackle.

But Boling was put on injured reserve Monday, so Whitworth might be back at guard.