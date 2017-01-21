Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan, are expecting second child

Cloudy
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Quaterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown during the NFL International Series game against the Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium on October 30, 2016 in London, England.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan, are expecting their second child, Jordan announced on Instagram Saturday afternoon.
The post read:
“Loved having a few days away with the hubs celebrating the most precious addition to our family. James 1:17 we can't wait to become a family of four!!!!”
