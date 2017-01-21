Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan, are expecting second child

WCPO Staff
4:55 PM, Jan 21, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Quaterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown during the NFL International Series game against the Washington Redskins at Wembley Stadium on October 30, 2016 in London, England.

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan, are expecting their second child, Jordan announced on Instagram Saturday afternoon.

The post read:

“Loved having a few days away with the hubs celebrating the most precious addition to our family. James 1:17 we can't wait to become a family of four!!!!”

