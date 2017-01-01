Andy Dalton had his best season, and it's not all in the numbers, coach says

QB had to work with injury replacements

John Fay
6:01 PM, Jan 1, 2017
CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 1: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass while being pressured by Michael Pierce #78 of the Baltimore Ravens  during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — How does Bengals coach Marvin Lewis rate quarterback Andy Dalton’s season?

“He’s had probably his best season,” Lewis said. “He’s continued to grow and be the quarterback we expect.”

Dalton competed 64.7 percent of his passes for 4,206 yards and 18 touchdowns against only eight interceptions. His quarterback rating was 91.8. But that’s not what impressed Lewis.

“The things we did offensively with checks — the run, pass — how he’s handled it,” Lewis said. “He engineered the offense.

"He’s gone through a stretch where he hasn’t had the experienced players that he’s had in the past. He’s had to mentor and bring guys along that way. And that’s been good.

"That’s great experience that you gain. That will help him move forward.” 

Lewis pointed to an example Sunday. 

“His biggest play of game was at the end of first half to get us lined up correctly,” Lewis said. “. . . For him to have the presence to get Rex (Burkhead) up on the ball for us to have a legal formation, that to me is part of Andy Dalton.”

