Looking back at FC Cincinnati's wins so far in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Dave Niinemets, Laurel Pfahler | WCPO Contributor
9:00 AM, Jul 11, 2017
FC Cincinnati will take on Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. It took a while to get to play Miami FC in the quarterfinals because of rain in Florida, but FC Cincinnati managed another shutout win to bring the tournament back to Nippert Stadium. The run through the Cup has included two in-state foes, one being among the two Major League Soccer sides they've faced. They's also conquered their biggest United Soccer League rival along the way.

FC Cincinnati players celebrate after beating Chicago Fire in a U.S. Open Cup match at Nippert Stadium. (Phillip Lee/WCPO)

